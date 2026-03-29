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Celebrated Animator Barry Caldwell Passes Away at 68

Renowned animator and director Barry Caldwell, famous for 'Animaniacs' and 'Pinky and the Brain,' has died at 68. Celebrated for his artistry and direction, his career spanned major studios including Warner Bros. and DreamWorks. His passing was announced by fellow animator Paul Dini with a heartfelt tribute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:02 IST
Celebrated Animator Barry Caldwell Passes Away at 68
Barry Caldwell (Photo/facebook/Paul Dini). Image Credit: ANI
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Barry Caldwell, an esteemed animator and director known for iconic shows such as 'Animaniacs' and 'Pinky and the Brain,' passed away at the age of 68. His remarkable career in the animation industry was marked by his exceptional abilities as an artist, designer, and director.

The news of Caldwell's death was announced by his close friend and fellow animator Paul Dini, who expressed his sorrow and fond memories in an emotional social media post. Dini reminisced about first meeting Caldwell early in his career and praised his incredible talent and character, describing him as one of the finest artists and individuals he had ever encountered.

Caldwell's influence was profound, working with top studios like Warner Bros. Animation, Walt Disney Television Studios, and DreamWorks. His extensive body of work includes contributions to beloved series such as 'The Smurfs,' 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,' and 'Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers,' along with projects like 'Tiny Toon Adventures' and 'The Tigger Movie.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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