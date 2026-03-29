Youth Empowerment Marathon Kicks Off in Rajasthan

On Sunday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off a half-marathon in Rajasthan, stressing the critical role youth play in building a progressive society through physical and mental well-being. The event, held at Mahindra World City on Ajmer Road, saw Sharma encouraging youth to pursue their goals and foster the nation's development.

Sharma highlighted India's youthful demographic as a pivotal factor in the country's advancement. He underscored the state government's commitment to securing youth futures by enhancing job opportunities and promoting self-employment initiatives over the past two-and-a-half years. By leveraging welfare schemes, youths can ensure benefits reach every community layer, he noted.

The Chief Minister's participation in the marathon extended beyond sports; he also planted a sapling, signaling a commitment to environmental conservation. The event drew large crowds, enthusiastic about embracing the causes of wellness and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)