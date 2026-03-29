Accidental Discharge Leaves Soldiers Wounded in Jammu and Kashmir

In a troubling incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, three soldiers were injured following an accidental discharge of a service weapon, officials reported Sunday.

The mishap occurred late Saturday night at the Trehgam army camp, when a soldier's firearm accidentally went off, injuring three colleagues, according to an army spokesperson.

The injured soldiers are currently under medical care at a military hospital. Initial rumors of fratricide were dispelled by army officials, who confirmed the accidental nature of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)