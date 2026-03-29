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Accidental Discharge Leaves Soldiers Wounded in Jammu and Kashmir

Three soldiers were injured due to an accidental firing incident at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The incident happened when a service weapon discharged accidentally, striking three soldiers. They are receiving treatment at a military hospital. Initial fratricide suspicions were dismissed by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:34 IST
Accidental Discharge Leaves Soldiers Wounded in Jammu and Kashmir
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  • India

In a troubling incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, three soldiers were injured following an accidental discharge of a service weapon, officials reported Sunday.

The mishap occurred late Saturday night at the Trehgam army camp, when a soldier's firearm accidentally went off, injuring three colleagues, according to an army spokesperson.

The injured soldiers are currently under medical care at a military hospital. Initial rumors of fratricide were dispelled by army officials, who confirmed the accidental nature of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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