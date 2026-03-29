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Cultural Bridge: Chinese Dance Drama Revives The Ramayana

Chinese dancers staged 'Adi Kavya - The First Poem', a dance drama based on the Ramayana, translated by Prof. Ji Xianlin. Directed by Jin Shanshan and featuring over 50 performers, the event celebrated Indian culture at the old Indian Embassy premises in Beijing, attended by outgoing Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:34 IST
Cultural Bridge: Chinese Dance Drama Revives The Ramayana
  • Country:
  • China

A vibrant showcasing of Indian culture was celebrated with the dance drama 'Adi Kavya - The First Poem', staged by a group of Chinese dancers. This theatrical presentation is based on the Ramayana, as translated by renowned Chinese scholar Prof. Ji Xianlin.

The event, directed by the distinguished Chinese Bharatanatyam exponent Jin Shanshan, brought together over 50 talented local performers. It took place at the old Indian Embassy premises, attended by outgoing Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat and embassy officials.

This marks the third performance of the dance drama in Beijing, drawing in around 200 attendees, mostly from the Chinese and Beijing diplomatic community, showcasing a blend of cultural exchange and diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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