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PM Modi's Fiery Challenge: Kerala's Political Landscape Shaken

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong critique against Kerala's LDF and UDF, accusing them of decades-long corruption. He outlined BJP's aims and questioned the debt crisis, promising justice and development. This comes as Kerala prepares for its single-phase Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:20 IST
PM Modi's Fiery Challenge: Kerala's Political Landscape Shaken
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a scathing public address in Palakkad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) of collaborating in corruption for decades. He alleged an understanding between them, allowing for cyclic looting of state resources. He criticized both parties for dubious electoral alliances nationwide, while admonishing their rivalry rhetoric in Kerala.

Targeting the INDIA bloc's ambivalence, Modi urged Kerala voters to recognize political duplicity ahead of assembly elections. He pledged to probe allegations and expose what he called the 'misdeeds' of past regimes. His assertion highlighted BJP's intent to form a government that promises accountability and transparency.

The Prime Minister targeted Kerala's deepening debt crisis, claiming it had tripled in two years under current governance. Modi promised financial restitution under a BJP-led administration, contrasting it with the alleged fiscal mismanagement by the Congress when in power at the Center. As Kerala elections loom, Modi expressed confidence in NDA's electoral success.

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