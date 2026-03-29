PM Modi's Fiery Challenge: Kerala's Political Landscape Shaken

In a scathing public address in Palakkad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) of collaborating in corruption for decades. He alleged an understanding between them, allowing for cyclic looting of state resources. He criticized both parties for dubious electoral alliances nationwide, while admonishing their rivalry rhetoric in Kerala.

Targeting the INDIA bloc's ambivalence, Modi urged Kerala voters to recognize political duplicity ahead of assembly elections. He pledged to probe allegations and expose what he called the 'misdeeds' of past regimes. His assertion highlighted BJP's intent to form a government that promises accountability and transparency.

The Prime Minister targeted Kerala's deepening debt crisis, claiming it had tripled in two years under current governance. Modi promised financial restitution under a BJP-led administration, contrasting it with the alleged fiscal mismanagement by the Congress when in power at the Center. As Kerala elections loom, Modi expressed confidence in NDA's electoral success.