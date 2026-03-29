Mega Donations Boost TTD's Life-Saving Trusts

In a generous display of philanthropy, companies based in Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru contributed over Rs 2 crore to trusts managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday. The significant donations were presented at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala to temple official Sri Ramakrishna.

Directors Indraneel Chitturi and Mahendra Yarlagadda of Devi Fisheries Limited donated over Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, which provides essential medical care to economically disadvantaged patients suffering from severe health conditions. Meanwhile, Praveen S Nair, Managing Director of Bilva Infra, contributed Rs 1 crore to the Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research, and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Trust, significantly supporting its ongoing efforts in advanced medical treatment and rehabilitation services.

TTD, the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Temple, reputed as the world's richest Hindu shrine, greatly appreciates these donations, which substantially enhance its trusts dedicated to crucial healthcare and support services.

(With inputs from agencies.)