Illuminating Lives: Assam Rifles' Solar Lights Initiative in Arunachal

The Assam Rifles has taken significant steps to enhance the lives of villagers in Arunachal Pradesh by orchestrating a civic outreach program. On Sunday, an official statement revealed that solar lights were distributed in the remote village of Old Paniduria, located in the Tirap district.

The Khonsa Battalion of this paramilitary force launched the initiative to provide sustainable lighting solutions that promote safety and convenience for villagers, aiding in their daily activities. By illuminating the village during evening hours, the project aims to dramatically enhance the quality of life for residents.

In close coordination with village authorities, the Assam Rifles strategically identified project locations to ensure assistance reached those most in need. Residents expressed their gratitude, recognizing the Battalion's commitment to community development and the strengthening of civil-military relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)