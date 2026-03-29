Congress Unveils Candidate Roster for West Bengal Assembly Election Showdown
The Congress announced its first list of 284 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mausam Noor. The party, competing independently for all 294 seats, reviewed 2,500 applications. Elections are set for late April, with results on May 4.
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In a significant political move, the Congress unveiled a list of 284 candidates for the imminent West Bengal Assembly elections. The list highlights prominent figures like former state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and ex-TMC MP Mausam Noor.
This selection reflects Congress's decision to independently contest all 294 assembly seats, rejecting any electoral alliances. The party received a substantial 2,500 applications, showcasing widespread interest and involvement.
The candidate announcement follows intense internal deliberations within the party's Central Election Committee, setting the stage for elections scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results anticipated on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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