Left Menu

Congress Unveils Candidate Roster for West Bengal Assembly Election Showdown

The Congress announced its first list of 284 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mausam Noor. The party, competing independently for all 294 seats, reviewed 2,500 applications. Elections are set for late April, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:29 IST
Congress Unveils Candidate Roster for West Bengal Assembly Election Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, the Congress unveiled a list of 284 candidates for the imminent West Bengal Assembly elections. The list highlights prominent figures like former state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and ex-TMC MP Mausam Noor.

This selection reflects Congress's decision to independently contest all 294 assembly seats, rejecting any electoral alliances. The party received a substantial 2,500 applications, showcasing widespread interest and involvement.

The candidate announcement follows intense internal deliberations within the party's Central Election Committee, setting the stage for elections scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results anticipated on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Complaint

Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Compla...

 India
2
Kuwaiti Military Camp Hit by Iranian Missile Attack

Kuwaiti Military Camp Hit by Iranian Missile Attack

 Global
3
DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Development

DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Dev...

 India
4
DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026