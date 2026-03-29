High-Speed Drama: Bearman's Hair-Raising Crash Sparks Safety Debate

In a harrowing incident at the Japanese Grand Prix, Haas driver Oliver Bearman survived a high-speed crash that has intensified scrutiny over Formula One safety regulations.

The crash, occurring as Bearman attempted to overtake Franco Colapinto's Alpine, revealed dangerous speed differentials resulting from new hybrid power rules. This has sparked calls from within the sport for regulatory reassessment.

Leading figures, including Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, are advocating for an in-depth analysis of the risks posed by these regulations, emphasizing the necessity to enhance safety protocols. The FIA has committed to examining the current rules to address these concerns.