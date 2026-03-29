AAP's Ambitious Goal: Manish Sisodia Predicts Over 100 Seats in 2027 Punjab Elections

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia expressed confidence on Sunday that the AAP would win more than 100 seats in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. He highlighted the commendable governance of the state government as a key factor for the projection.

Speaking in Hoshiarpur, Sisodia remarked on the 92 seats the party secured in the 2022 elections and stressed that AAP aims to boost those numbers significantly for a commanding majority. During his area visit, he discussed government scheme implementations, expressing satisfaction and dismissing opposition criticisms.

Reacting to recent developments in a Delhi excise policy case, he claimed victory for truth and accused the BJP of targeting AAP leadership over increasing popularity. Sisodia also praised party workers for grassroots organizing and urged them to intensify efforts for 2027 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)