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Ancient Inscriptions Unveil Kavtha's Rich Chalukya Legacy

Two inscriptions found in Kavtha village's Mahadev temple reveal insights into the Chalukya dynasty and societal contributions to local heritage, dating back centuries. Highlighting rulers like Vikramaditya VI and community efforts in public welfare and temple construction, the findings deepen cultural understanding and historical context of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:30 IST
Ancient Inscriptions Unveil Kavtha's Rich Chalukya Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking discovery, two ancient inscriptions have been deciphered in the village of Kavtha, Omerga tehsil, shedding new light on the region's historical and cultural significance, according to a researcher on Sunday.

The inscriptions, located near the old Mahadev temple, include a 77-line Hale Kannada script uncovered by historian Dr. Devarakonda Reddy and a smaller Devanagari text researched by Krishna Gudade.

The revelations offer a deeper understanding of the Chalukya dynasty, their administrative prowess, religious practices, and societal contributions, marking a significant enrichment of Kavtha's documented history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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