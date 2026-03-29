Ancient Inscriptions Unveil Kavtha's Rich Chalukya Legacy

In a groundbreaking discovery, two ancient inscriptions have been deciphered in the village of Kavtha, Omerga tehsil, shedding new light on the region's historical and cultural significance, according to a researcher on Sunday.

The inscriptions, located near the old Mahadev temple, include a 77-line Hale Kannada script uncovered by historian Dr. Devarakonda Reddy and a smaller Devanagari text researched by Krishna Gudade.

The revelations offer a deeper understanding of the Chalukya dynasty, their administrative prowess, religious practices, and societal contributions, marking a significant enrichment of Kavtha's documented history.

(With inputs from agencies.)