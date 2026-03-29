Tragedy Strikes: Kashmiri Pandit Boys Drown in Tawi River

A tragic incident unfolded near Nagrota Sainik School, Jammu, when three Kashmiri Pandit boys were swept away by the powerful current of the Tawi River on Sunday evening. The boys, identified as Bavish Koul, Sonam Dutt, and Aditya Pandit, were reported missing, prompting an urgent response from concerned authorities.

Upon receiving the distress call, rescue teams comprising police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local volunteers promptly arrived at the scene. They launched an extensive search and rescue operation to locate the boys, using divers and special equipment.

As the operation continued at press time, the incident emphasized the potentially lethal nature of river currents and the need for caution. The local community and authorities remain hopeful for a positive outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)