Festival of Shades: India's Largest Sunglasses Sale Unveiled

New Delhi [India], March 30: Rawbare has kickstarted its 'Festival of Shades' event, aiming to become India's largest sunglasses campaign. The sale, which commenced on March 29th at 8 PM, runs for two days, ending on March 31st. Positioned as a high-value shopping event, it echoes major e-commerce sales with a focus on widespread participation and limited timelines.

The campaign features prominent offers like the Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal, applicable sitewide without category restriction, allowing customers to explore various styles without additional spending. Additionally, 1000 lucky prepaid order customers stand a chance to win free gifts, worth ₹1099 and ₹499, enhancing early engagement and purchase confirmation.

Underlining product quality, Rawbare offers UV-protected lenses, durable frames, and balanced daily wear. Highlighting a six-month warranty on all sunglasses, the brand sets itself apart from typical sales focused solely on price. With only two days to shop, buyers are urged to act fast, driven by the unique combination of strong offers and assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)