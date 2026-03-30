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UK Comedian Russell Brand's Trial Postponed Amidst Serious Allegations

The trial of British comedian Russell Brand, facing seven charges of rape and sexual assault involving six women, has been delayed. A London judge stated the trial will take place in October. Brand, a former high-profile broadcaster and ex-husband of singer Katy Perry, did not attend the preliminary hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:28 IST
UK Comedian Russell Brand's Trial Postponed Amidst Serious Allegations
Russell Brand

The trial concerning British actor and comedian Russell Brand, who faces seven charges of rape and sexual assault, has been postponed. A London judge announced that the trial is now scheduled for October.

Brand, previously a notable figure in the UK entertainment scene and the former spouse of American singer Katy Perry, did not attend the preliminary session at Southwark Crown Court, as he was not mandated to appear.

Brand's legal issues continue to draw significant attention, reflecting his once prominent status and the serious nature of the allegations against him.

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