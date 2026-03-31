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'Grey's Anatomy' Extends Its Reign: Renewed for Record-Breaking Season 23

'Grey's Anatomy' secures its place in history as it enters its 23rd season, becoming the longest-running scripted primetime show on ABC. Though key cast members Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd will depart, the series continues to captivate audiences, bolstered by streaming success on platforms like Hulu and Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:14 IST
'Grey's Anatomy' Extends Its Reign: Renewed for Record-Breaking Season 23
  • Country:
  • United States

'Grey's Anatomy' has been renewed for a groundbreaking 23rd season, solidifying its status as the longest-running medical drama on American television. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the show now holds the record for the longest-running scripted primetime series on ABC.

Centrally focused on Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey, the series retains its popularity even as longstanding cast members such as Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd prepare to exit. The show remains a significant presence on streaming services, doubling its initial broadcast viewership through delayed viewing.

Having first aired in 2005, 'Grey's Anatomy' is poised to surpass 475 episodes. Despite numerous original cast departures, it continues to draw significant audiences, ranking among the top 15 network series in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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