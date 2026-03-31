Tragedy at Bihar Temple: Stampede Claims Eight Lives

A stampede at the Sheetla Mata temple in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday resulted in the tragic deaths of at least eight devotees, primarily women, and injured five others, according to officials.

The overcrowding at the temple, which attracted a significant number of devotees, likely contributed to the chaos. Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque confirmed the fatalities and mentioned ongoing rescue operations.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences and announced an ex gratia payment for the victims' families. Local leaders are calling for an investigation into the incident and emphasizing the need for improved safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)