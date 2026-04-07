Chris Gotterup Eyes Iconic Masters Debut with Unyielding Confidence

Chris Gotterup has been one of the rising stars on the ​PGA Tour this season. As he readies himself for his ​Masters debut this week, his focus remains undeterred by the infamous challenges of Augusta National.

In a press conference on Monday, Gotterup, 26, was asked what about the course makes him nervous. His candid response: nothing. Rather, it's the anticipation that stirs him. Gotterup aims to become the first Masters rookie to claim a ​Green Jacket since Fuzzy Zoeller did so in 1979.

His confidence is justified, having clinched victories at the Myrtle Beach Classic and Scottish Open, among others, propelling him to 11th in global rankings. Despite opportunities to visit Augusta as a spectator, he waited for his player invite, valuing the experience of playing over watching.

(With inputs from agencies.)