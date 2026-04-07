Intruder's Dramatic Entry Into Delhi Assembly: Unraveling the Motives

A security breach at the Delhi Assembly on Monday brought attention to Sarabjeet Singh, known for his support of the 2020-21 farmers' protest and his mental health challenges. Singh drove an SUV through the assembly gates before leaving a flower bouquet in the speaker's official vehicle, raising several lines of inquiry.

The 37-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who had been untraceable several days before the incident, was arrested after evading security. His motives remain unclear as police continue to investigate his actions and analyze his digital footprint and call records. They are also assessing his mental health.

Delhi Police revealed that Singh acted alone and drove dangerously, endangering security personnel. Following his capture in Roop Nagar, authorities are questioning his associations and investigating potential influences behind his actions. Charges have been filed, including attempted murder and criminal trespass.