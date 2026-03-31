The Living Statue's Absence: Visa Woes for Congo's Icon at World Cup Playoff

With visa challenges thwarting his travel plans, Congo's celebrated 'living statue,' Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, is missing the World Cup playoff against Jamaica.

Cast in the role of Congo's historic figure, Patrice Lumumba, during the Africa Cup of Nations, Nkuka Mboladinga's visa endeavor saw him journey from Kenya to Ethiopia, yet time ran out before he could join the team in Mexico.

In a statement on social media, Nkuka Mboladinga expressed disappointment but vowed to support his homeland's team from Kinshasa, continuing his symbolic portrayal of Lumumba while staying connected with the national squad and fellow supporters.