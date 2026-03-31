New High-Tech Planetarium Lights Up Thane's Sky

The eagerly anticipated 'Space Astrotainment and Planetarium Observatory (SAPO)' in Maharashtra's Thane district is set to open on April 5. It is celebrated as the district's first planetarium, an accomplishment initiated by Nilesh and Girish Thakur.

The facility spans 3.5 acres in the picturesque Sakadbhav and offers a unique educational experience designed to foster a love for astronomy among both students and the public. It's equipped with a cutting-edge 56-seat planetarium that features multilingual shows.

A highlight is its observatory with four advanced telescopes and a retractable roof, offering unparalleled views of Saturn's rings, Jupiter's belts and moons, and the sprawling Milky Way. The opening will be officiated by senior astronomer D K Soman and MLA Daulat Daroda.