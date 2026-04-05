Left Menu

Musical Legends Shine at the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards

Jayanthi Kumaresh and Raghu Dixit were honored for their contributions to Indian music at the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards in Bengaluru. The event commemorates Jyotsna Darda's legacy and supports young talent, emphasizing Bengaluru's cultural vibrancy and the role of music in empowering women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:37 IST
Musical Legends Shine at the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a celebration of Indian musical excellence, virtuoso Jayanthi Kumaresh and singer-composer Raghu Dixit were recently recognized at the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards in Bengaluru. The event, held at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall and organized by Lokmat Media Group, drew some of the industry's finest talents, honoring both lifelong contributions and emerging stars in the music arena.

The awards, a tribute to the memory of Jyotsna Darda, founder of Lokmat Sakhi Manch, aim to inspire legendary artistry and encourage new talent. The significance of hosting such an event in Bengaluru was underscored by Vijay Darda, chairman of Lokmat Media Group, who noted the city's vibrant musical culture as a hub for both traditional and modern forms.

The gathering also highlighted Jyotsna Darda's empowering legacy through 'Sakhi Manch,' an initiative connecting over 3,50,000 women, fostering both employment and self-employment opportunities. Despite her battle with cancer, Darda's resilience drew inspiration from music, leading to the establishment of these prestigious awards. Event highlights included performances by artists like renowned playback singer Kunal Ganjawala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Strain: South Korea’s Apology for Unapproved Drone Flight

Diplomatic Strain: South Korea’s Apology for Unapproved Drone Flight

 South Korea
2
Tehran's Pre-Dawn Turmoil: Unveiling the Unseen Targets

Tehran's Pre-Dawn Turmoil: Unveiling the Unseen Targets

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crude Moves: SOMO Races Against Time

Crude Moves: SOMO Races Against Time

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Hit Tehran Amid Missile Alerts

Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Hit Tehran Amid Missile Alerts

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime Surge Threatens Global Finance as Digital Banking Expands Rapidly

Fiscal Forecast Failures in East Africa Reveal Deep Budget Credibility Challenges

How Stablecoins Are Creating a Parallel Dollar Market Across Global Economies

Global Risk Sharing Falls Short as Households Bear Burden in Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026