Musical Legends Shine at the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards

In a celebration of Indian musical excellence, virtuoso Jayanthi Kumaresh and singer-composer Raghu Dixit were recently recognized at the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards in Bengaluru. The event, held at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall and organized by Lokmat Media Group, drew some of the industry's finest talents, honoring both lifelong contributions and emerging stars in the music arena.

The awards, a tribute to the memory of Jyotsna Darda, founder of Lokmat Sakhi Manch, aim to inspire legendary artistry and encourage new talent. The significance of hosting such an event in Bengaluru was underscored by Vijay Darda, chairman of Lokmat Media Group, who noted the city's vibrant musical culture as a hub for both traditional and modern forms.

The gathering also highlighted Jyotsna Darda's empowering legacy through 'Sakhi Manch,' an initiative connecting over 3,50,000 women, fostering both employment and self-employment opportunities. Despite her battle with cancer, Darda's resilience drew inspiration from music, leading to the establishment of these prestigious awards. Event highlights included performances by artists like renowned playback singer Kunal Ganjawala.

(With inputs from agencies.)