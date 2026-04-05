Clash of Titans: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Chennai Super Kings faced off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an exciting Indian Premier League encounter. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first, setting the stage for a thrilling clash.

The match remained competitive as both teams decided to stick with their current line-ups, entering the contest without any changes to their squads.

Fans eagerly anticipated standout performances from star players like Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson as the battle between these cricket giants unfolded on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)