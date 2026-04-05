Royal Challengers Bengaluru Set IPL Season Record with Astonishing Total

In an extraordinary batting showcase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru set the IPL season's highest total by amassing 250 for 3 against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, RCB capitalized on a stellar top-order performance. Devdutt Padikkal, in explosive form, hammered a quick 29-ball fifty, while opener Philip Salt contributed a significant 46 off 30 balls, establishing a solid foundation for the team.

Skipper Rajat Patidar and powerhouse Tim David then unleashed a barrage of aggressive shots. David's unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls powered RCB's total, while Patidar added a quickfire 48 from 19 balls; together, they amassed 99 runs in just 36 deliveries. Bowlers Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, and Jamie Overton managed a wicket each for CSK in an otherwise tough outing.

(With inputs from agencies.)