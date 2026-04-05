Lost and Found: The Adventurous Trekker of Tadiandamol Hills
A 36-year-old woman from Kerala, Sharanya, went missing while trekking in the Tadiandamol hills of Karnataka. Despite being alone in the forest with limited resources, she remained fearless. After four days, locals found her, thanks to a massive search operation involving forest officials and advanced equipment.
- Country:
- India
A 36-year-old woman from Kerala, G S Sharanya, was successfully located after disappearing for four days in Karnataka's Tadiandamol hills. Sharanya, a trekking enthusiast, lost her way during an expedition with a group.
With limited resources, no mobile connectivity, and challenging forest terrain, Sharanya survived alone, demonstrating remarkable composure. Despite potential danger from wildlife and persistent rain, she never felt frightened. Her ordeal, spanning several days, attracted widespread attention.
A comprehensive search operation, including forest officials, anti-Naxal squads, and tribal community members, finally led to her rescue. Sharanya's fortitude was praised by Karnataka's Forest Minister, who assured a safe return to her home in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stranded in Sikkim: Rescue Operation for Tourists in Lachen
IOCL Ramps Up Auto LPG Distribution Amid Geopolitical Challenges in Karnataka
Himachal's Green Vision: Mission 32% Forest Cover
Karnataka CM Criticizes Modi's Lok Sabha Expansion Plan
Karnataka's Fiscal Disputes: Unveiling the 'Anti-Kannadiga Vendetta'