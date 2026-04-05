Lost and Found: The Adventurous Trekker of Tadiandamol Hills

A 36-year-old woman from Kerala, G S Sharanya, was successfully located after disappearing for four days in Karnataka's Tadiandamol hills. Sharanya, a trekking enthusiast, lost her way during an expedition with a group.

With limited resources, no mobile connectivity, and challenging forest terrain, Sharanya survived alone, demonstrating remarkable composure. Despite potential danger from wildlife and persistent rain, she never felt frightened. Her ordeal, spanning several days, attracted widespread attention.

A comprehensive search operation, including forest officials, anti-Naxal squads, and tribal community members, finally led to her rescue. Sharanya's fortitude was praised by Karnataka's Forest Minister, who assured a safe return to her home in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)