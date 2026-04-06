Amitabh Bachchan: A Life Beyond 'Lazy' Days

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood icon, finds the notion of a 'lazy' day unsettling. At 83, the actor remains committed to a disciplined lifestyle, emphasizing daily work as essential. Reflecting on his six-decade-long journey in cinema, Bachchan revealed how deviating from routine brings about a sense of disturbance.

In a candid blog post, the actor expressed, 'A lazy day feels out of sync, unraveling the harmony of habitual order.' He noted the anxiety tied to unstructured days, suggesting that maintaining a routine promotes mental and physical well-being. For those unable to find tranquility in such changes, the anxiety can be burdensome.

Bachchan recently concluded hosting the 17th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' He was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD,' a film directed by Nag Ashwin, featuring co-stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The film saw considerable success at the box office.

(With inputs from agencies.)