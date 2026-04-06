Vandalism Allegations Stir Kolkata Election Campaign

Kolkata Police have registered an FIR against TMC's Behala Paschim candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay and six others over alleged vandalism incidents in Parnasree during election campaigning, officials confirmed on Monday.

The incidents, occurring on April 5, led to the arrest of six individuals, with one linked directly to the charges. The police are delving into the sequence of events and establishing the involvement of the accused following a complaint by BJP's Manoj Halder.

BJP's Behala Paschim representative Indranil Khan has also reported TMC workers for damaging their election office. The Election Commission seeks a comprehensive report from district authorities, emphasizing adherence to the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the April 29 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)