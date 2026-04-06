Left Menu

Vandalism Allegations Stir Kolkata Election Campaign

An FIR has been filed against TMC candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay and others for alleged vandalism in Kolkata's Parnasree area amid election campaigning. After complaints from BJP's Manoj Halder, police have arrested six individuals. Investigations and reports from authorities are underway to assess the Model Code of Conduct's violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:56 IST
Vandalism Allegations Stir Kolkata Election Campaign
vandalism
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have registered an FIR against TMC's Behala Paschim candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay and six others over alleged vandalism incidents in Parnasree during election campaigning, officials confirmed on Monday.

The incidents, occurring on April 5, led to the arrest of six individuals, with one linked directly to the charges. The police are delving into the sequence of events and establishing the involvement of the accused following a complaint by BJP's Manoj Halder.

BJP's Behala Paschim representative Indranil Khan has also reported TMC workers for damaging their election office. The Election Commission seeks a comprehensive report from district authorities, emphasizing adherence to the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the April 29 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monomark Engineering's IPO: A New Chapter in Industrial Services

Monomark Engineering's IPO: A New Chapter in Industrial Services

 India
2
Tragic End in Imphal West: Missing Girl Found Dead

Tragic End in Imphal West: Missing Girl Found Dead

 India
3
UCO Bank Sees Strong Financial Growth in Latest Quarter

UCO Bank Sees Strong Financial Growth in Latest Quarter

 India
4
MICA Celebrates 31st Convocation with a Vision for Future Innovators

MICA Celebrates 31st Convocation with a Vision for Future Innovators

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026