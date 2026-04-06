Exciting Electoral Showdown Looms in Assam's Samaguri Constituency for 2026

The Samaguri Assembly constituency in Assam's Nagaon district is poised for a high-stakes electoral encounter in the upcoming 2026 elections. The seat, traditionally dominated by the Congress, will witness a multi-cornered contest featuring contenders from Congress, BJP, and AIUDF, alongside several independent candidates. Candidates in this fierce battle include Congress's Tanzil Hussain, BJP's Anil Saikia, and AIUDF's Abdul Aziz.

Having been established in 1951, the Samaguri constituency has participated in 14 Assembly elections, including the 2024 by-election. It has predominantly been a Congress stronghold, with the party securing victory 10 times. Meanwhile, parties like the BJP and the AGP, along with one independent candidate, have won the seat once each. In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, Congress's Rakibul Hussain defeated BJP's Anil Saikia by a margin of 26,098 votes, securing a 58.09% vote share.

According to the Election Commission, the constituency saw 1,41,439 registered voters in 2021, showing a balanced demographic with nearly equal male and female voters, alongside a minor increase in postal and service voters compared to previous years. As Assam approaches its single-phase voting day on April 9, candidates prepare for an intense electoral fight with results to be declared on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)