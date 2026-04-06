Congress' first family most corrupt in country, they are out on bail: PM at poll rally Assam's Hojai.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress' first family most corrupt in country, they are out on bail: PM at poll rally Assam's Hojai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Prime Minister
- Congress
- corruption
- Assam
- Hojai
- rally
- election
- bail
- political campaign
- criticism
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