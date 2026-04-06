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Congress' first family most corrupt in country, they are out on bail: PM at poll rally Assam's Hojai.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:00 IST
Congress' first family most corrupt in country, they are out on bail: PM at poll rally Assam's Hojai.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress' first family most corrupt in country, they are out on bail: PM at poll rally Assam's Hojai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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