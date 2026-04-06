Left Menu

Modi Advocates for Stability and Development in Assam Amidst Election Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized national security and development at an election rally in Assam's Barpeta district. He criticized the Congress for its alleged ties to Pakistan and neglect of the Army. Modi highlighted the BJP's achievements, including economic reforms and women's empowerment, ahead of upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:57 IST
Modi Advocates for Stability and Development in Assam Amidst Election Rally
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

During a spirited election rally in Assam's Barpeta district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for security and development, bringing to light the BJP's focus on long-term national growth.

He critiqued the Congress for having connections with Pakistan, asserting the BJP's dedication to peace and prosperity in Assam through the implementation of peace accords.

Highlighting key achievements, Modi touched on women's empowerment, economic reforms, and direct support for farmers, linking these to the importance of re-electing a 'double-engine' BJP government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monomark Engineering's IPO: A New Chapter in Industrial Services

Monomark Engineering's IPO: A New Chapter in Industrial Services

 India
2
Tragic End in Imphal West: Missing Girl Found Dead

Tragic End in Imphal West: Missing Girl Found Dead

 India
3
UCO Bank Sees Strong Financial Growth in Latest Quarter

UCO Bank Sees Strong Financial Growth in Latest Quarter

 India
4
MICA Celebrates 31st Convocation with a Vision for Future Innovators

MICA Celebrates 31st Convocation with a Vision for Future Innovators

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026