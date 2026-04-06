Modi Advocates for Stability and Development in Assam Amidst Election Rally

During a spirited election rally in Assam's Barpeta district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for security and development, bringing to light the BJP's focus on long-term national growth.

He critiqued the Congress for having connections with Pakistan, asserting the BJP's dedication to peace and prosperity in Assam through the implementation of peace accords.

Highlighting key achievements, Modi touched on women's empowerment, economic reforms, and direct support for farmers, linking these to the importance of re-electing a 'double-engine' BJP government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)