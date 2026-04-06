Modi Advocates for Stability and Development in Assam Amidst Election Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized national security and development at an election rally in Assam's Barpeta district. He criticized the Congress for its alleged ties to Pakistan and neglect of the Army. Modi highlighted the BJP's achievements, including economic reforms and women's empowerment, ahead of upcoming state elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
During a spirited election rally in Assam's Barpeta district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for security and development, bringing to light the BJP's focus on long-term national growth.
He critiqued the Congress for having connections with Pakistan, asserting the BJP's dedication to peace and prosperity in Assam through the implementation of peace accords.
Highlighting key achievements, Modi touched on women's empowerment, economic reforms, and direct support for farmers, linking these to the importance of re-electing a 'double-engine' BJP government in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Narendra Modi
- Assam elections
- BJP
- Congress
- terror
- camps
- Operation Sindoor
- long-term
- development
- peace
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