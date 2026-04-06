Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Triumph Beyond Borders

'Dhurandhar', a cinematic masterpiece helmed by director Aditya Dhar, has shattered records, earning over Rs 1,500 crore at the global box office. Lead actor Sara Arjun expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Dhar and the crew for their monumental achievement in pushing the boundaries of cinema.

The film, enriched with high-octane narratives of espionage and geopolitical intrigue, is set in Karachi's Lyari town. It explores real-life events like the Kandahar hijack and Mumbai attacks. Its sequel further chronicles the rise of a covert operative within the Karachi underworld.

Starring a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and others, 'Dhurandhar' is lauded for its cinematic grandeur. Sara Arjun's Instagram post emphasized the vital but often overlooked contributions of every crew member in creating this cinematic feat.

(With inputs from agencies.)