Mukesh Rishi Champions 33% Women Reservation in Parliament: A Milestone in Representation

Veteran actor Mukesh Rishi has voiced strong support for the proposed legislative amendment aimed at reserving 33% of parliamentary seats for women, describing it as a landmark initiative. The proposal is set to be discussed in an upcoming parliamentary session later this month, and Rishi has expressed great satisfaction over this development.

He spoke to ANI about the long journey toward this achievement, highlighting women's proven excellence in diverse sectors such as medicine, sports, and aviation. According to Rishi, society's previous limitations on women's roles are gradually being dismantled, as more people acknowledge their limitless potential.

Rishi further lauded women in sports for elevating national pride and underscored the importance of education in fostering female leadership. Pointing to figures like Indira Gandhi and current President Droupadi Murmu, he articulated that women are well-prepared for political leadership. Similar opinions were echoed by fellow actor Himani Shivpuri, who called for expedited implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)