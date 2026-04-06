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Savannah Guthrie's Courageous Return Amid Family Heartache

Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC's 'Today' after a two-month hiatus following her mother's unresolved kidnapping. Guthrie and her family publicly appealed for her mother's safe return, offering a $1 million reward. As she resumed her duties, Guthrie expressed hope amidst the ongoing search for her mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:29 IST
Savannah Guthrie's Courageous Return Amid Family Heartache

U.S. television journalist Savannah Guthrie made her return as co-anchor of NBC's 'Today' show after a personal hiatus. Her absence was due to the unresolved kidnapping of her 84-year-old mother, which has gripped the nation.

On her first day back, Guthrie confidently delivered the morning headlines, brushing aside her personal struggles to focus on critical news such as the U.S. conflict with Iran and the Artemis II mission to the moon.

Despite the ongoing search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, Savannah and her family remain hopeful. They have offered a $1 million reward for information, continuing to seek the public's help in hopes of a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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