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Aakhri Sawal: Unveiling RSS's 100-year Legacy

Aakhri Sawal is a forthcoming film featuring Sanjay Dutt, directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang. Set for release on May 8, it explores the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and includes actors like Amit Sadh and Sameera Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:16 IST
Aakhri Sawal: Unveiling RSS's 100-year Legacy
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  • India

In an exciting development for cinema enthusiasts, the film 'Aakhri Sawal,' starring Sanjay Dutt, is now set to premiere on May 8. Initially slated for a May 15 release, the date has been moved forward as confirmed by a recent press statement.

Presented by Nikhil Nanda and Dhanraj Nathwani, and produced under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment, the film is directed by the accomplished Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The compelling narrative explores the century-long history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, promising to reveal lesser-known facets of the organization.

Featuring a dynamic cast that includes Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra, the screenplay is crafted by Utkarsh Naithani. The project also sees the collaboration of co-producers Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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