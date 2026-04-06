Aakhri Sawal: Unveiling RSS's 100-year Legacy

In an exciting development for cinema enthusiasts, the film 'Aakhri Sawal,' starring Sanjay Dutt, is now set to premiere on May 8. Initially slated for a May 15 release, the date has been moved forward as confirmed by a recent press statement.

Presented by Nikhil Nanda and Dhanraj Nathwani, and produced under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment, the film is directed by the accomplished Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The compelling narrative explores the century-long history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, promising to reveal lesser-known facets of the organization.

Featuring a dynamic cast that includes Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra, the screenplay is crafted by Utkarsh Naithani. The project also sees the collaboration of co-producers Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand.

(With inputs from agencies.)