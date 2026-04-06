Left Menu

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Dispute: History and Heritage at Odds

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex, a disputed site in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, is at the center of a legal battle over its religious identity. Hindu petitioners argue it's a Saraswati temple based on ASI's historical survey, while Muslims assert it is a mosque. The Madhya Pradesh High Court is hearing arguments from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:23 IST
The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Dispute: History and Heritage at Odds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh is embroiled in a contentious legal dispute, with Hindu petitioners claiming it's a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. They argue that historical records and an ASI survey substantiate their claim, which is being contested by the Muslim community, asserting it as a mosque.

On Monday, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court commenced hearing petitions regarding this religious conflict. According to Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, evidence such as temple structures and Sanskrit inscriptions support the claim of its original temple status.

The division bench, including Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, is meticulously examining submissions from each party. The court acknowledged a request from the Muslim side for document access. The ASI's survey points to pre-existing temple components at the site. Hearings are scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Anaemia Screening: IIT Kharagpur's HemoQR

Revolutionizing Anaemia Screening: IIT Kharagpur's HemoQR

 India
2
Plastics Declared Essential Amidst Supply Crisis

Plastics Declared Essential Amidst Supply Crisis

 India
3
Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Iran's Petrochemical Heart

Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Iran's Petrochemical Heart

 Iran
4
High Court Intervenes in DPS Dwarka Fee-Hike Dispute

High Court Intervenes in DPS Dwarka Fee-Hike Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026