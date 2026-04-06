The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Dispute: History and Heritage at Odds

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh is embroiled in a contentious legal dispute, with Hindu petitioners claiming it's a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. They argue that historical records and an ASI survey substantiate their claim, which is being contested by the Muslim community, asserting it as a mosque.

On Monday, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court commenced hearing petitions regarding this religious conflict. According to Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, evidence such as temple structures and Sanskrit inscriptions support the claim of its original temple status.

The division bench, including Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, is meticulously examining submissions from each party. The court acknowledged a request from the Muslim side for document access. The ASI's survey points to pre-existing temple components at the site. Hearings are scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)