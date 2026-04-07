BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak Faces High Court Summons for Contempt Apology

BJP MLA and mining magnate Sanjay Pathak has issued an unconditional apology through his lawyer to the Madhya Pradesh High Court following a criminal contempt charge, yet has been instructed to appear personally for the next hearing on April 21.

The High Court's division bench led by Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf mandated Pathak's presence after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing him, submitted an affidavit admitting the mistake and expressing regret. Pathak's apology follows accusations that he attempted to contact a judge regarding an illegal mining issue.

The court registered a contempt case against Pathak when it was revealed he allegedly attempted to influence Justice Vishal Mishra, who had recused himself due to the potential conflict. Pathak's actions, as alleged by petitioner Ashutosh Dixit, suggest interference in the judicial process linked to illegal mining activities.