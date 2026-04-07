Kalpakkam Reactor: Dawn of a New Epoch in India's Nuclear Power

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Indian scientists for achieving a groundbreaking milestone with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor in Kalpakkam reaching criticality. This development heralds a significant new phase in India's civil nuclear capabilities, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The achievement of first criticality in a 500 Mwe fast breeder reactor is pivotal. It signifies the point at which the nuclear chain reaction becomes self-sustaining, paving the way for India to harness its vast thorium reserves efficiently.

Amit Shah highlighted the facility as a major advancement, positioning India closer to becoming a global leader in power production, in line with Prime Minister Modi's ambitious energy vision. Fuel loading at the reactor began in October last year, culminating in this significant achievement.