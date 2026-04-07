Rajasthan Fuel Supplies Unhindered Amid Global Pressures

In light of global supply challenges, Rajasthan assures its residents that stocks of LPG, petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel remain steady. Officials shared updates at a press conference, as they manage a tight grip on consumer concerns amidst the West Asian crisis impacting the supply chain.

Manoj Gupta, Executive Director and State Head, confirmed ample reserves maintained by oil marketing giants like Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum. Monitoring at retail and storage sites across cities including Jaipur and Ajmer ensures smooth distribution.

Special attention is given to LPG supplies, with stringent booking intervals maintaining order. Consumers are propelled to prefer digital booking methods, while non-domestic LPG stocks operate at 70% of pre-crisis capacity.