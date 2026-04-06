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Priyadarshan Debunks Song Borrowing Rumors in 'Bhooth Bangla'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan dismissed allegations of borrowing song lines from Satyajit Ray's 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' for his film 'Bhooth Bangla'. He highlighted word and theme repetition in the industry and expressed reverence for Ray as a cinema master. The film, a horror-comedy, releases on April 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:31 IST
Priyadarshan Debunks Song Borrowing Rumors in 'Bhooth Bangla'
Priyadarshan
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan has categorically dismissed rumors that he copied song lyrics from Satyajit Ray's 1969 classic, 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne', for his film 'Bhooth Bangla'. The speculation arose due to a similar expression in both films' songs.

Priyadarshan clarified the misconception by emphasizing that repetition is common in the film industry. He noted that using the word 'bhoot' does not equate to borrowing from Ray, whom he deeply respects and considers a master of cinema. He contended that such word use is prevalent and natural in Bollywood.

'Bhooth Bangla', produced by Akshay Kumar and presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and others. The film is set to hit theaters on April 17, with paid previews on April 16.

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