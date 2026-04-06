Akshay Kumar Reunites with Tabu for 'Bhooth Bangla' After 25 Years

In an exciting development for Bollywood fans, Akshay Kumar and Tabu are set to reunite on screen after an astonishing 25 years in the upcoming film, 'Bhooth Bangla'. The trailer for this much-anticipated horror-comedy was launched on Monday in Mumbai, drawing attention with its intriguing premise and stellar cast.

The film not only brings Kumar and Tabu together but also reunites Kumar with acclaimed director Priyadarshan. The duo last collaborated on 'Hera Pheri', a classic that has left a lasting impression. Reflecting on this reunion, Kumar expressed delight at returning to work with his old friends and collaborators in a film that feels like coming home.

'Bhooth Bangla' also features performances by Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Rajesh Sharma. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Cape of Good Films, this family-friendly entertainer promises to blend fantasy and comedy in a mysterious haunted mansion setting. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 17, offering audiences a dose of humor intertwined with the supernatural.

(With inputs from agencies.)