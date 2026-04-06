Delhi Experiences Unseasonal Cooldown Amidst Thunderstorm Alert

In an unexpected change of weather, Delhi recorded temperatures below the seasonal average, with Safdarjung observing a high of 33.3 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees lower than normal. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by light rain over the next two days, issuing a yellow alert.

Weather stations across the city reflected cooler temperatures, with Palam recording 32.2 degrees Celsius and the Ridge registering the highest maximum temperature at 34.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicts a further dip in temperatures, with a maximum expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

The city's air quality stayed in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 134, and is expected to remain so until April 9. The shifting weather conditions are attributed to a western disturbance influencing wind patterns and causing isolated rainfall and cloud cover across the region.