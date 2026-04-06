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Lok Sabha Speaker Rejects Impeachment Motion Against CEC

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, dismissed an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, submitted by opposition members. The motion, invoking elements of the Constitution and related acts, was declined after thorough assessment. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the decision, referencing past controversies with the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:38 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Rejects Impeachment Motion Against CEC
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (FilePhoto/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, has officially rejected an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The motion, filed by opposition members under Article 324(5) of the Indian Constitution on March 12, sought Kumar's removal citing various legislative acts including the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the decision was taken after a comprehensive review of the motion and its associated issues. Birla exercised his authority under the relevant legal provisions to decline the motion. The bulletin underscored that the decision followed an objective and critical evaluation of all pertinent aspects.

In reaction, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the ruling party's handling of the situation. He referenced a previous instance where a similar petition led to controversy, noting the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Rajya Sabha Chairman last year, which opposition parties have used to criticize the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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