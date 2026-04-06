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NCW Takes Nora Fatehi to Task Over Controversial Song

The National Commission for Women has summoned actor Nora Fatehi in connection with the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri' for its allegedly objectionable lyrics. The commission, chaired by Vijaya Rahatkar, is concerned about the negative impact of the song on society and women's dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:01 IST
NCW Takes Nora Fatehi to Task Over Controversial Song
Nora Fatehi
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a final notice to actor Nora Fatehi, urging her to appear in person before the commission regarding the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri'. The commission has alleged that the song contains objectionable lyrics that compromise the dignity of women.

The NCW's hearing, chaired by Vijaya Rahatkar, took place on April 6, where lyricist Raqueeb Alam, director Prem, and representatives of KVN Productions appeared. Despite legal representation, the commission has insisted on Fatehi's personal appearance, setting April 27, 2026, as the deadline.

Concerns have been raised about the song's impact on society, prompting apologies and commitments from those involved to advocate for women's empowerment. The song has since been removed from YouTube following the backlash, as the commission seeks to address similar cultural issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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