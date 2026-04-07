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Tragic Capsize: A Picnic Turned Fatal at Gariya Dam

Four students embarked on a tragic outing at Gariya dam, resulting in one student dead and another missing after their boat capsized. While two students were rescued, search efforts continue for the missing teen. The accident occurred as the group recorded videos for social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:55 IST
Tragic Capsize: A Picnic Turned Fatal at Gariya Dam
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  • India

A boating tragedy struck at Gariya dam, leading to the death of one student, while another remains missing. The incident unfolded as four inter-college students, reportedly out for a picnic, ventured onto the dam in a small, unattended boat.

Their outing took a fatal turn when the boat capsized, throwing all four into the deep waters. The students were in the midst of recording videos for social media when the accident happened, officials confirmed on Monday.

Rescue operations led to the retrieval of one victim's body, while efforts to find the remaining missing student continue. The search involves both local divers and a State Disaster Response Force team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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