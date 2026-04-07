Music as Protest: Ali Ghamsari's Bold Tar Recital Amidst Rising US-Iran Tensions

In a bold act of protest, Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari performed a poignant tar recital at the Damavand Power Plant amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. The performance, documented on video, comes as a direct response to threats issued by U.S. President Donald Trump aiming to incapacitate Iran's energy infrastructure.

Speaking from the power plant site, Ghamsari hoped his music could become a symbolic call for peace. He expressed his wish that the sound of his tar could influence tranquility, underscoring the importance of uninterrupted power for Iranian homes as Trump's ultimatum looms.

Trump's administration has issued a stark warning, threatening large-scale bombings if Iran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a set deadline. The aggressive rhetoric has drawn condemnation from Iranian officials and international observers, raising concerns over its potential impact on civilian infrastructure.

Iranian Deputy Sports Minister Alireza Rahimi has called for citizen solidarity, urging the formation of 'human chains' around crucial sites. He labeled the threats as war crimes, echoing the sentiments of UN officials who emphasize the protection of civilian areas under international law.

As global organizations express alarm over the situation, Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency has stressed the importance of safeguarding energy facilities, following recent incidents near the Bushehr nuclear plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)