Colombia's Economic Emergency: A Presidential Push for Reform

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced intentions to propose an economic emergency decree along with a new tax reform bill to Congress, aiming to balance the nation's 2026 budget.

In a televised address, President Petro warned that should Congress fail to approve these economic measures, he would proceed independently by enacting them through executive decree.

Petro highlighted the necessity of safeguarding Colombia's standard of living, currently at an unprecedented high, and directed his interior minister to expedite the tax reform submission without stating the anticipated revenue amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)