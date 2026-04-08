Colombia's Economic Emergency: A Presidential Push for Reform
Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced plans to submit an economic emergency decree and a tax reform bill to Congress to balance the 2026 budget. Threatening legislative bypass if unmet, Petro emphasized protecting the nation's standard of living that surpasses previous records.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 07:40 IST
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced intentions to propose an economic emergency decree along with a new tax reform bill to Congress, aiming to balance the nation's 2026 budget.
In a televised address, President Petro warned that should Congress fail to approve these economic measures, he would proceed independently by enacting them through executive decree.
Petro highlighted the necessity of safeguarding Colombia's standard of living, currently at an unprecedented high, and directed his interior minister to expedite the tax reform submission without stating the anticipated revenue amount.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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