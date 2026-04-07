Charlie's Angels: A Timeless Tribute at 50th Anniversary

The beloved television series 'Charlie's Angels' marked its 50th anniversary with a special reunion at PaleyFest LA. Original stars Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd gathered at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, receiving a standing ovation from fans. The show, which debuted in 1976, stood out for its portrayal of three female private detectives.

Despite early criticism of being 'jiggle television,' the series made a lasting impact and contributed to breaking stereotypes for women on screen. Its influence is visible in contemporary media, including a successful film series starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu.

During the event, cast members reminisced about their experiences and praised the series for providing a platform for women to be seen as equally capable as men. They also shared personal health battles with breast cancer, urging regular screenings. The reunion underscored the enduring legacy of 'Charlie's Angels' as a symbol of female empowerment and entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)