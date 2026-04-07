Rapper Offset Injured in Hollywood Shooting: Current Status and Ongoing Investigation

Rapper Offset, known for his work with the famous hip-hop group Migos, was recently involved in a shooting incident in Hollywood, Florida. According to his representative, Offset is currently in stable condition and under medical supervision, following an attack that led to non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports from Variety indicate the shooting occurred near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Law enforcement promptly responded, securing the scene and ensuring no public threat remains. Two individuals have been taken into custody as the investigation continues, according to Seminole Police Department officials.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, has been on the rise not only with his group but also as a solo artist. This incident follows the tragic loss of fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was fatally shot in 2022. Authorities are actively exploring all possibilities surrounding the latest incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)