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Wireless Festival Woes: Ye Barred Amidst Controversy

Kanye West, now known as Ye, was barred from the UK due to antisemitic remarks, leading to the Wireless Festival cancellation. Pressured by sponsors and politicians, organizers faced criticism. Ye offered to meet the Jewish community to show change after previous controversial actions and statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:20 IST
Wireless Festival Woes: Ye Barred Amidst Controversy
Ye
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kanye West, now known as Ye, faces significant backlash as he is barred from entering the UK due to a history of antisemitic remarks. This action has led to the complete cancellation of the Wireless Festival, where Ye was slated to headline in July.

Sponsors like Pepsi, Rockstar Energy, and Diageo have withdrawn their support from the festival, following widespread condemnation from political figures and community leaders. UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting expressed strong opposition to Ye's planned performance, deeming it as 'absolutely not' acceptable following his controversial statements.

Ye, expressing regret, has offered to meet with UK's Jewish community, hoping to demonstrate a change in behavior. Despite efforts from festival organizers to stand by Ye, the controversy has overshadowed the event, forcing its unfortunate cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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