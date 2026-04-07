Lord Ram: Eternal King and Symbol of India's Cultural Unity

During a commemorative event in Mathura-Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared Lord Ram as the eternal king and a symbol of India's longstanding spiritual and cultural identity.

Adityanath recounted the historical threats to Sanatan Dharma during foreign invasions, highlighting saints like Malook Das as pivotal figures in cultural preservation. He also spoke about Tulsidas's defiance of Mughal rulers, emphasizing the ongoing influence of Vaishnav traditions and regional saints in fostering spiritual awareness.

Speaking on heritage conservation, Adityanath cited investments in regional pilgrimage sites and described newer initiatives to revive lost cultural landmarks. He linked these efforts to India's broader civilizational ethos, arguing for heritage preservation as integral to meaningful development, thus ensuring a united future for Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)