Antony Starr Relishes In Homelander Meme Mania

Actor Antony Starr has shared his pride and amusement at the viral memes centered around his character, Homelander, from the acclaimed series 'The Boys'. As anticipation grows for the fifth season debut on Prime Video, the show's influence on pop culture remains undeniable. Starr's rendition of the unpredictable superhero has become a significant discussion point, with fans particularly captivated by a memorable 'panic attack' scene from Season 3. This moment, characterized by an 'inflated cheeks' expression, has become a viral meme sensation.

Reflecting on the phenomenon, Starr described it as a surreal yet rewarding experience. He found it gratifying that younger audiences connect with Homelander in unexpected ways. Initially unaware of how exaggerated his facial expressions appeared onscreen, Starr later discovered the humorous edits fans crafted from his performance. He remarked, "I love that young people seem to connect with this character, in a very strange way. It's surreal but indicative of the show's grip on audience minds, and I'm thrilled by the memes it inspired."

Developed by Eric Kripke and based on the popular comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, 'The Boys' stars an ensemble cast including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Chace Crawford, among others. Produced collaboratively by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the fifth season will launch on April 8, offering episodes in multiple languages. The show continues to chart new territory in the landscape of satirical storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)